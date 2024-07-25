Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $322.35, but opened at $339.00. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $334.38, with a volume of 744,409 shares.
The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 76.02% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
