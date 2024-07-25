Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

SHLS opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

