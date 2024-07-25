SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,116,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,020,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SLM worth $699,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 110.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SLM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 318,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.38. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

