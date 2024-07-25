Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.16. Snap shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 2,847,464 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap
Snap Stock Down 5.2 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Snap
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907,061.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 384,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 107,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.