S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,013,000 after purchasing an additional 294,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 336,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,284,000 after purchasing an additional 261,526 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $481.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.21. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $498.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

