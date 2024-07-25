Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $425.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -502.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

