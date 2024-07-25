Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.83

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$119.83 and last traded at C$119.79, with a volume of 11155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.04.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

