State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $44,250,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,427 shares of company stock valued at $55,391,868. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 115.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

