State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,877 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

