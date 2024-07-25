Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $817,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after buying an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $84,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,539,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 136,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.