T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,659 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.38 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

