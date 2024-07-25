TD Cowen Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $356.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $273.00 to $356.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. HSBC increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $346.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day moving average of $275.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

