TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of TD SYNNEX worth $751,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

