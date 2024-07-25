TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Hold”

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.88. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,613.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

