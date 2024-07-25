Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.