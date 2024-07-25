trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.47 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRVG. Mizuho lowered their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

