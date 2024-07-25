Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 12216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Get Trustmark alerts:

The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trustmark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,830,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 57.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.