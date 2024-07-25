Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.61 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.67 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.02 and a 200-day moving average of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

