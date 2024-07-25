United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1,105.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188,133 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.50 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.