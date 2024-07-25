United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.04. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

