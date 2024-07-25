United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.95% of United States Steel worth $820,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:X opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

