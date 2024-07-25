Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 169,113 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.10% of Encompass Health worth $839,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 104,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

