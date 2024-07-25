Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 229,972 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,072,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Fortis worth $793,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

