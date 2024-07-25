Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 94,190 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Procore Technologies worth $764,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 880,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 887.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 783,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after buying an additional 704,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,511 shares of company stock worth $20,921,459. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

