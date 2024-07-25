Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 160,531 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $701,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Brunswick Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.