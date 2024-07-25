Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 160,531 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $701,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Brunswick Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.