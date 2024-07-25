Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 250,977 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $768,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 277,526 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $8,396,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $901,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $785,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

OWL stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

