Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 440,385 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Essent Group worth $709,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Essent Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

