Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 698,121 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.67% of BellRing Brands worth $825,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

