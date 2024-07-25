Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.98% of Fabrinet worth $821,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN opened at $224.37 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $266.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.02.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

