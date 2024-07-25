Vanguard Group Inc. Has $712.89 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,863,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of ChampionX worth $712,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.