Vanguard Group Inc. Has $715.18 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $715,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,224,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

NFG opened at $57.14 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

