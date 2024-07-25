Vanguard Group Inc. Has $720.16 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Rambus worth $720,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

