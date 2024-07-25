Vanguard Group Inc. Has $733.72 Million Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of ATI worth $733,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ATI alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ATI by 1,393.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $55,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ATI by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ATI by 735.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 312,699 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $63.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.