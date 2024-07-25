Vanguard Group Inc. Has $743.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,387,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vontier worth $743,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vontier by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

