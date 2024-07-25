Vanguard Group Inc. Has $745.33 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,173,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,224,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $745,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.0 %

ZION stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

