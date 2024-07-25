Vanguard Group Inc. Has $772.93 Million Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,336,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chord Energy worth $772,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

