Vanguard Group Inc. Has $795.81 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.04% of Morningstar worth $795,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Morningstar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $20,986,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $52,293,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total transaction of $40,257.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,726,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.19 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.