Vanguard Group Inc. Has $806.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,315,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gentex worth $806,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

