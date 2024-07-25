Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.30% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $728,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

