Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Unity Software worth $703,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,536 shares of company stock worth $4,846,536. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

