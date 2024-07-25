Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 103,713 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $742,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

