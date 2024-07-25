Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 149,133 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $715,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $43,482,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

