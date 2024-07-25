Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 460,761 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of Pembina Pipeline worth $779,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.52.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

