Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 554,806 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 554,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $817,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

