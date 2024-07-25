Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 84,941 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $776,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

