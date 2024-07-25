Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 92,658 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.29% of Roku worth $778,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Roku by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 43.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

