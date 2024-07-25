Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.16% of Berry Global Group worth $782,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,611,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

