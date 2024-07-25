Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.70% of The Ensign Group worth $828,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $142.01.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

