Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $739,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atkore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 20.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atkore by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $194.98.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.