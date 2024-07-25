Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,368,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $706,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

